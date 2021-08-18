Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

