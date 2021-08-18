Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 142.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CarMax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $126.61. 2,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,585. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $4,054,032.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

