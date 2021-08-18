Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

NYSE AZO traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,627.10. 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,426. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,545.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

