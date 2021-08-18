Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,094,000 after buying an additional 1,616,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,745 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 60,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

