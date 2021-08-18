Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. 1,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.