Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after buying an additional 1,228,851 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.57. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

