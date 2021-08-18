Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of CHH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.12. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,649 shares of company stock worth $1,634,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

