Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The firm has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.