Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 447 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock valued at $841,422,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.64. The stock had a trading volume of 67,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

