Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in July

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 318,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 533,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECC opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $451.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

