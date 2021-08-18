EasyFi (EZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. EasyFi has a market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00013265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00057249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.69 or 0.00851700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00104473 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.