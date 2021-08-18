EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Short Interest Update

EAU Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of EAUI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. EAU Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get EAU Technologies alerts:

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc is an innovative technology and engineering company. It is engaged in the business of water electrolysis technology. The firm’s primary market focus is on Clean-In-Place applications, especially in food and beverage processing. It provides EMPOWERED WATERElectrolyzed Oxidative (EO) and Electrolyzed Reductive (ER) water equipment for high-volume, industrial and commercial applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for EAU Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAU Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.