Edap Tms (EDAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EDAP stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.56 million, a P/E ratio of 587.59 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edap Tms stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Edap Tms worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

