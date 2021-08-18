Edap Tms (EDAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EDAP stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.56 million, a P/E ratio of 587.59 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.68.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.
