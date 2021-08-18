Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

