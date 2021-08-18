EHang (EH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:EH opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.66 and a beta of 0.39. EHang has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $129.80.
EH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.