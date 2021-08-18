Eidoo Market Cap Hits $43.06 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Eidoo coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major exchanges. Eidoo has a total market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.38 or 0.00836725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155886 BTC.

Eidoo Coin Profile

Eidoo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Eidoo

