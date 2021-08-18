Elastic (ESTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.