Electric Vehicle Zone Hits 24 Hour Volume of $358,707.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $358,707.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00151631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.15 or 0.99991255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00891998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

