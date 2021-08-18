Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €11.08 ($13.03). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.03 ($12.98), with a volume of 1,319,398 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.21.

About Electricité de France (EPA:EDF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

