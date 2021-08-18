Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $303.55 million and $1.38 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,891,054,886 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

