Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,959 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 523,735 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,206,941. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.