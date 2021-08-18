Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 651.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after purchasing an additional 447,515 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,477 shares of company stock worth $18,206,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

