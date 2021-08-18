Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.82. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,206,941. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

