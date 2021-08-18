Ellipsis Market Capitalization Achieves $218.99 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $218.99 million and $48.03 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.00846122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00103487 BTC.

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 424,619,763 coins and its circulating supply is 301,458,081 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

