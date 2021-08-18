ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €14.55 ($17.12). ElringKlinger shares last traded at €14.19 ($16.69), with a volume of 124,050 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $899.08 million and a P/E ratio of 23.34.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.