Elysian (ELY) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $275,604.68 and approximately $101,264.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.11 or 0.00856886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00048297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00104432 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

