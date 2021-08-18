Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 5,722 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

