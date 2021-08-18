Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,229,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,810,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 362,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 305,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 135,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock remained flat at $$26.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,623,753 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70.

