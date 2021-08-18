Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,979,000 after purchasing an additional 997,165 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 901,393 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 716,679 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after purchasing an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,278. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.