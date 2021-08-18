Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 4,294 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 67.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $217,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.36. 73,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.76. The firm has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $453.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

