Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 4,324 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.30. 36,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,187. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06.

