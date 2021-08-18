Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 4,730 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of CQQQ stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,918. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

