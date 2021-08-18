Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.27. Emerald Health Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 384,329 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The firm has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

