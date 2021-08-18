Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Position Increased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 7.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 2.24% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $36,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

