Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 2.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 339,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,433. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.