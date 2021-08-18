Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $176,106.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00150311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.35 or 0.99958876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00883561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.53 or 0.06831885 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

