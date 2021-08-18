Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

ENB stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

