Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 24.91 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 26.04.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

