Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $735.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce sales of $735.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $722.20 million and the highest is $742.56 million. Energizer reported sales of $763.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

