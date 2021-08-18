Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ NETI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 83,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,390. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11. Eneti has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eneti will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Eneti at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

