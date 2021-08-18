Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11. Eneti has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eneti at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NETI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

