Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) vs. Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Head to Head Analysis

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enstar Group and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Palomar has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 80.75% 32.63% 8.86% Palomar 5.95% 4.20% 2.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enstar Group and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.74 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Palomar $168.46 million 12.30 $6.26 million $0.35 233.40

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Palomar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

