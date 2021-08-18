EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $55,823.04 and approximately $38,567.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00854067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00104302 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

