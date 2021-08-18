Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $109.87. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.