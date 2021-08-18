Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.