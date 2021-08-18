Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 143,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Enviva Partners worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $12,441,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $10,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 42.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.85. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 776.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

