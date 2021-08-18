EOS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.77 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. EOS has a market cap of $4.67 billion and $1.77 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00010920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,032,250,701 coins and its circulating supply is 956,166,956 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

