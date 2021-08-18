EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $1,086.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00150311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.35 or 0.99958876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00883561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.53 or 0.06831885 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

