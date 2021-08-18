Epic Cash (EPIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $10,236.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00849408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00104094 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,273,712 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

