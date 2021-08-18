Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $880.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $827.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $817.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 66.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

